Stocks in focus on August 20, 2020

New Delhi: Markets ended in the positive zone on Wednesday, led by gains in index heavyweights amid positive cues from global markets.

The BSE Sensex settled 86.47 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 38,614.79. The NSE Nifty rose 23.05 points or 0.20 per cent to 11,408.40.

Sensex had touched a high of 38,788.51 during the day.

Ruchi Soya

Patanjali Group firm Ruchi Soya on Wednesday reported 13 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 12.25 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, and announced the resignation of Acharya Balkrishna as managing director of the company. Its net profit stood at Rs 14.01 crore in the year-ago period. The total income fell to Rs 3,057.15 crore durimg the first quarter this fiscal, from Rs 3,125.65 crore in the corresponding period previous year.

Insurance Companies

The Central government on Wednesday notified 24 more insurers, both life and non-life, to undertake Aadhaar authentication services, taking the total so authorised to 53, a senior industry official said. However, a notable omission from the list is the government-owned general insurer New India Assurance Company Ltd. According to the industry official, the Centre in a gazette notification on Wednesday allowed these 24 life and non-life insurance companies to undertake Aadhaar authentication services of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) under Section 11A of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Ramky Infrastructure

The construction engineering company on Wednesday reported a consolidated loss grew 9.86X on year-on-year to Rs 61.9 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Balmer Lawrie

Diversified PSU Balmer Lawrie and Co Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 9.5 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.