New Delhi: Markets ended in the red for the fourth straight session on Monday led by losses in banking and financials.

The BSE Sensex tanked 667.29 points or 1.77 percent to close at 36,939.60. Similarly the NSE Nifty tumbled 181.85 points or 1.64 percent to finish at 10,891.60.

Here are Stocks in focus on August 4, 2020

SpiceJet

Aviation regulator DGCA has asked SpiceJet to stop its five-day discounted sale of tickets that started on Monday as the government-imposed fare limits are in place since domestic flights resumed operation on May 25, senior officials said. SpiceJet in a press release Monday morning announced it has started a five-day "1+1 offer sale" where it was offering one-way base fares starting as low as Rs 899, excluding taxes, on its domestic netwok.

Jubilant

Drug firm Jubilant Life Sciences on Monday said it has launched the generic version of antiviral drug remdesivir in India for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The injectable drug, under the brand name 'JUBI-R', is priced at Rs 4,700 per vial of 100 mg. The company will make the drug available to over 1,000 hospitals providing COVID-19 treatment,?Jubilant Life Sciences said in a statement.

Yes Bank

Moody's Investors Service on Monday said it has upgraded Yes Bank's long-term foreign currency issuer rating by a notch to 'B3' from 'Caa1' after a Rs 15,000-crore capital raising. Despite the upgrade, Yes Bank still remains under non-investment grade.

KPIT Tech

IT company KPIT Technologies on Monday reported around 22 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.2 crore for the June 2020 quarter. It had posted a net profit of Rs 31 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to a BSE filing by the company. The firm's consolidated revenue from operations during April-June 2020 dropped 2.6 per cent to Rs 492.7 crore, compared with Rs 505.7 crore in the year ago period.