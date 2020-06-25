New Delhi: Markets snapped 4-day gaining streak with both equity indices falling 1.58 percent on Tuesday led by losses in banking and financial stocks.

The BSE Sensex fell 561.45 points or 1.58 percent to end at 34,868.98. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended 165.70 points or 1.58 percent lower at 10,305.30.

Here are the Stocks in focus on June 25, 2020

Canara Bank

State-owned Canara Bank on Wednesday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 3,259 crore for the quarter ended March, due to higher provisioning. The lender had reported a net loss of Rs 552 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Embassy REIT

Global fund Blackstone on Wednesday raised around USD 300 million (about Rs 2,270 crore) by selling its shares in Embassy Office Parks REIT to monetise part of its investment. Blackstone was targeting to raise up to USD 257 million (around Rs 1,950 crore), but increased the size of its offer on account of increased demand from institutional investors.

Bharti Infratel

Telecom infra company Bharti Infratel on Wednesday decided to push the deadline for completion of merger with Indus Towers by over two months till August 31, according to a regulatory filing. Bharti Infratel said that its board met on Wednesday and took note of the status of scheme of arrangement between Indus and Bharti Infratel.

United Breweries Ltd

UBL on Wednesday reported a 39.27 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 41.82 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 68.87 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous financial year, UBL said in a regulatory filing.

PNC Infratech

PNC Infratech on Wednesday reported a 46.79 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 90 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 169 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.