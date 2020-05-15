Markets ended with deep cuts on Thursday dragged by losses in index heavyweights, weak global cues and the quantum of fiscal announcement by the government.

The BSE Sensex fell 885.72 points or 2.77 percent to 31,122.89. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty tanked 233.45 points or 2.49 percent to 9,150.10.

Here are the stocks in Focus on May 15, 2020

Biocon

Biocon Ltd's net profit declined 42 per cent to Rs 123 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 compared to the same period in the previous fiscal following muted revenue growth due to COVID-19 related impact on its biologics business.

Manappuram Finance

The company reported a 43% increase in net profit at Rs 392.7 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. It posted a net profit of Rs 274.6 crore during the corresponding period of preceding fiscal.

Pharma companies

Pharma companies will be in focus many of them have entered into talks with US-based Gilead Sciences for licensing remdesivir drug, for Coronavirus.