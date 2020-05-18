New Delhi: Markets ended marginally lower on Friday after a choppy session.

Investors weighed the fiscal impact of the government's economic stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore package. After slumping over 350 points during the day, the 30-share index pared most losses to settle 25.16 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 31,097.73.

Similarly, NSE Nifty slipped 5.90 points, or 0.06 per cent, to close at 9,136.85.

Here are the stocks in focus on May 18, 2020

Vedanta

Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to meet on May 18 (Monday), to consider the proposal for voluntary delisting of the equity shares of the Company. Vedanta Resources has said it will buy back Vedanta shareholders at Rs 87.50 a share and take the company private.

Maruti

Maruti Suzuki India Limited would re-start production of vehicles at its Gurgaon plant from today, May 18, 2020. All activities would be carried out strictly following the Government regulations and guidelines and observing the Company's concern for the highest standards of safety.

Cipla

The Pharma major on Friday reported a 33 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 238.49 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 357.68?crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Mahindra Finance

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Ltd on Friday reported 66 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 239 crore for March quarter 2019-20 due to higher provisions. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 701 crore in the year-ago same period.

Tata Chemicals

The company on Friday reported a 48 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) during the quarter ended March 2020 at Rs 198 crore.

The company's PAT in the corresponding quarter a year ago stood at Rs 383 crore