New Delhi: Markets ended in green on Wednesday amid sustained foreign fund inflows with the Nifty reclaiming 11,600 level.

The 30-share BSE index ended 258.50 points or 0.66 percent higher at 39,302.85 while the NSE Nifty rose 82.75 points or 0.72 per cent to 11,604.55.

Here are Stocks in focus on September 17, 2020

Dr Reddy's

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russias sovereign wealth fund, and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd. Have agreed to cooperate on clinical trials and distribution of Sputnik V vaccine in India. Upon regulatory approval in India, RDIF shall supply to Dr. Reddys 100 million doses of the vaccine, Dr Reddys said in a release on Wednesday.

SpiceJet

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday launched a dedicated cargo service connecting the North East with the rest of the country and international destinations with 14 aircraft to transport all types of goods, including fruits and vegetables. The SpiceJet has launched 14 new cargo flights to and from North Eastern states using its Bombardier Q400 freighters, thus ensuring uninterrupted connectivity with the rest of the country. The company said that it also operates a fleet of 13 cargo aircrafts, including two wide-body planes, and is the only Indian carrier to operate long-haul cargo flights to Europe, Africa and CIS countries.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea will need a rise in ARPU to meet its obligations in the long run, and without undertaking tariff hike, its cash from current fundraising will sustain operations till the end of the financial year 2022-23, according to a report. Tariff hike is imminent to fund Voda Idea''s financial obligations and capex (capital expenditure) plans, Axis Capital has said in its latest report.

Hexaware Technologies

IT firm Hexaware Technologies on Tuesday said market regulator Sebi has allowed extension of closure of its delisting offer to September 16. The voluntary delisting process of Hexaware Technologies from the BSE and the NSE had started on September 9. The delisting offer with a floor price of Rs 264.97 per share was slated to close on September 15.

Deepak Fertilisers

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd on Friday said its board has approved an issue price of Rs 133 per share for the company''s proposed sale of shares through a rights issue. The full amount of issue price will be payable on application. September 17 will be the record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders who will be eligible to apply in the rights issue.