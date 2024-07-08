Advertisement
Stocks In Spotlight 08 July 2024: Five Stocks To Track Today

Ahead of the opening bells on 08 July 2024, here are the stocks that you can track today.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2024, 08:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The broader NSE benchmark Nifty advanced further to settle at an all-time high for the third straight session on Friday, while the BSE gauge Sensex retreated from the record to slip below the 80k mark, as investors were indecisive at the current levels.

Analysis by Mr. Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd said, "After opening lower, the Nifty traded within a narrow range throughout the day, ending near its upper boundary. Key sectors like energy, pharma, and FMCG posted gains, while banking and financials lagged. Broader indices continued their strong performance, each gaining more than half a percent. Looking ahead, we anticipate continued consolidation in the index and recommend a focus on individual stock trading strategies. Traders should exercise caution in stock selection due to potential increases in volatility."

Meanwhile, ahead of the market opening today, as per Zeebiz Tata Motors, Titan, Tata Steel, Bandhan Bank, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank are likely to be in focus today.

