Stocks In Spotlight 21 June 2024: Five Stocks To Track Today

New Delhi: Markets rallied for the sixth straight session on Thursday, with benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty zooming to all time fresh peaks. Sensex surged 141.34 points or 0.18 percent to finish at a new record closing of 77,478.93 while Nifty scaled 51 points or 0.22 percent to close at 23,567.

Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd said, "On the benchmark front, the Nifty index closed at 23,581, up 0.30%. Sectorally, realty, metal, and private banking finished in the green, while Pharma, PSU Bank, and Auto sectors lagged. Broader indices also edged higher, both gaining over half a percent."

"Looking ahead, a decisive close above 23,600 in Nifty could trigger fresh upward momentum, potentially pushing the index to 24,000 levels. On the downside, 23,400 is expected to act as strong support. Besides banking and IT, themes like sugar, fertilizers and chemical are showing good traction on the expected lines. Traders should align their positions accordingly," he added.

Meanwhile, ahead of the market opening today, as per Zeebiz, HDFC Life, Tata Motors, JM Financial, HPCL, BPCL are a couple of stocks that will likely be in focus today.



HDFC Life



HDFC Life Insurance shares are set to trade ex-dividend today. In the company's Board meeting held on April 18, 2024, it had recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for FY 2023-24, subject to approval of the shareholders. The record date for payment of final dividend is Friday, 21 June 2024.



Tata Motors

Tata Motors has announced the launch of Tata Motors Fleet Verse – a comprehensive and innovative digital marketplace for Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles. The platform offers features like new vehicle discovery, configuration, acquisition, financing, and is future-proofed to include a range of additional services and features, making Fleet Verse a one-stop digital destination for all commercial vehicle needs.



JM Financial

Securities Exchange SEBI has directed the Company to not take any new mandate as lead manager in public issue of debt securities up to March 31, 2025 or such further date as may be specified by SEBI.



HPCL

HPCL's shares are scheduled to trade ex-bonus today. The company has recommended Bonus Issue Proportion @ 1 share for every 2 Shares held.



BPCL

BPCL's shares are scheduled to trade ex-bonus tomorrow (June 22). The Board has recommended issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. one new bonus equity share of Rs 10 each for every one existing equity shares of Rs 10.

It has recommended a final dividend of Rs 21 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each (pre-bonus), which translates into final dividend of Rs 10.5 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 per equity share) (post-bonus).