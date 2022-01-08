Stocks to Buy in 2022: Check top picks of share market experts

New Delhi: 2021 proved to be one of the best years for the stock market, with several stocks proving fantastic returns to investors. Stock market investors are now must be in search of stocks to buy to get decent returns in 2022.

Here’s the list of stocks to be buy in 2022, according to experts:

Minda Industries

Minda Industries gave a 160% return in 2021, but investors are still bullish on the stock. According to Yesha Shah, Head- Equity Research, Samco Securities Ltd, Minda is establishing itself as a dominant player in the EV supply chain as well. “Its position is likely to tighten due to the potential doubling of its kit value on the back of the JV with FRIWO AG Germany,” he was quoted as saying by ZeeBiz.

Rupa & Company

Another stock that could provide investors impressive returns is Rupa & Company. Stock market experts are seeing an upside of 103% in the stock. According to Managing Editor-Zee Business Anil Singhvi, the brand is well established in India with experienced promoters. He gave the target price of Rs 600, Rs 700 and Rs 900 to the stock.

Kajaria Ceramics

Swastika Investmart MD Sunil Nyati is bullish on Kajaria Ceramics. According to Nyati, tiles segment is going to be one of the key beneficiaries of growth in the real estate sector.

“Kajaria Ceramics is the industry leader in tiles with a strong growth outlook and almost no debt on the book. Tiles exports from China to the USA have become almost zero due to heavy duties and the Indian tiles industry is getting major benefits from it," he was quoted as saying by ZeeBiz.

KPIT Technologies

Another stock that could provide decent returns in the coming times is KPIT Technologies. He said that the IT sector has been the leader of this bull run and it may continue to do well as management of the companies are sounding very confident for the next 5 years. Also Read: Bitcoin crash: Here's why the cryptocurrency prices are falling

"KPIT is one of the fastest-growing midcap IT companies which is going to be a key beneficiary of the EV theme because it is working aggressively towards software solutions for the EV industry," he added. Also Read: Upcoming third-generation iPhone SE features leaked: Check 5G, performance, and design updates

(Disclaimer: The views/suggestions/advice expressed here in this article are solely by investment experts. Zee News English suggests its readers to consult with their investment advisers before making any financial decision.)

