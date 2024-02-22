Sugar Companies' Stocks Decline After Govt Raises Fair Price To Rs 340 Per Quintal

New Delhi: The shares of sugar companies tumbled by up to 3 per cent in morning trade on Thursday after the government announced a hike in the minimum price that mills have to pay to sugarcane growers for the 2024-25 season starting in October.

The scrip of Rana Sugars plunged by 3.21 per cent to Rs 25.35 apiece, Mawana Sugars slumped by 2.81 per cent to Rs 101.70, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals tumbled by 2.50 per cent to Rs 72.62, Shree Renuka Sugars declined by 2.41 per cent to Rs 48.50, KCP Sugar & Industries declined by 2.20 per cent to Rs 40.87, and EID Parry (India) slipped by 1.57 per cent to Rs 629.20 apiece on the BSE.

Also, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries went lower by 1.15 per cent to Rs 403.15 per piece, Balrampur Chinni Mills fell by 1.12 per cent to Rs 376.50, Dhampur Sugar Mills was down by 0.96 per cent to Rs 248, and Triveni Engineering and Industries slipped by 0.76 per cent to Rs 347.80 apiece on the bourse. (Also Read: Sensex, Nifty Witness Volatile Trends In Early Trade)

In the morning session, the 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark declined by 410.20 points or 0.56 per cent to 72,212.89 points. On Wednesday, the central government announced a hike in the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP), the minimum rate that mills need to pay to sugarcane growers. The FRP has been increased by Rs 25 to Rs 340 per quintal for the 2024-25 season starting in October.

The decision to increase the FRP was taken at the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the highest FRP for sugarcane announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government since coming to power in 2014. This is the second time that the Modi government has increased the FRP by Rs 25 per quintal in one go. (Also Read: GPT Healthcare IPO Opens For Subscription From Today: Key Points To Know)

"This decision of the central government is going to benefit more than 5 crore sugarcane farmers (including family members) and lakhs of other persons involved in the sugar sector," an official statement said on Wednesday.