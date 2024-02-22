GPT Healthcare IPO Opens For Subscription From Today: Key Points To Know

New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of Kolkata-based hospital chain GPT Healthcare Ltd opens for subscription today. With the IPO, the company aims to raise approximately Rs 40 crore from the fresh issue and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 2.61 crore shares. The company has set price band at Rs 177-186 per share.

Of the proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 30 crore will be earmarked for debt repayment, with the remainder allocated for general corporate purposes, said the company.

BanyanTree Growth Capital II LLC, a Mauritius-based private equity fund, will be divesting its entire shareholding of over 2.60 crore equity shares, representing 32.64 percent of the paid-up equity.

GPT Healthcare IPO: Subscription Date

The IPO subscription window will be open from February 22 to 26.

GPT Healthcare IPO: Expected Allotment Dates

IPO share allotments are expected on February 27, while refunds are slated for February 28.

GPT Healthcare IPO: Expected Listing Dates

The shares GPT Healthcare is expected to be listed on exchanges on February 29.



GPT Healthcare operates a chain of mid-sized full-service hospitals under the ILS brand, focusing on integrated healthcare services with an emphasis on secondary and tertiary care.

The company has recorded significant growth, with a 21.95 percent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in revenue from FY21 to FY23, reaching Rs 361.04 crore in FY23. Profit after tax and EBITDA also saw substantial growth during the same period.