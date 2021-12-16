Supriya Lifescience IPO opens today: Check GMP, subscription dates, price band

New Delhi: Supriya Lifescience Ltd’s initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscriptions starting from today (December 16). Investors planning to get their hands to IPO shares of the pharmaceutical firm can place their bids via their Demat accounts. However, they should be aware of key things such as the latest GMP of Supriya Lifescience IPO, subscription dates, price band and more.

Supriya Lifescience IPO Subscription Dates

The IPO will open for public subscription from Thursday (December 16) for three business days till Monday (December 20). Ahead of its IPO rollout, Supriya Lifescience has raised Rs 315 crore from anchor investors.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Societe Generale, Reliance General Insurance Company, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, Kuber India Fund, Saint Capital Fund and Nippon India Mutual Fund are among the anchor investors.

Supriya Lifescience IPO Price Band

Supriya Lifescience has fixed the price band of IPO at Rs 265 to Rs 274 apiece.

Supriya Lifescience IPO Details

Supriya Lifescience’s initial offer comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 200 crore. The IPO also consists of an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 500 crore by its promoter Satish Waman Wagh.

Supriya Lifescience IPO Quota Details

Supriya Lifescience has reserved about 75 per cent of the issue size for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors, who can bid for a minimum of 54 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Also Read: Amazon's AWS faces another outage; Netflix, Slack, other third-party services affected

Supriya Lifescience IPO GMP

Grey market premium (GMP) of Supriya Lifescience IPO shares currently stands at Rs 250. Also Read: RBI imposes Rs.1.8 crore penalty on Punjab National Bank

- With PTI inputs

