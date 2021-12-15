Amazon's AWS faces another outage; Netflix, Slack, other third-party services affected

New Delhi: Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday that its cloud service, Amazon Web Services, is facing internet connectivity issues in two regions on the U.S. West Coast.

AWS, which is a public cloud service provider, supports online infrastructures of many companies including Netflix.

AWS's dashboard showed that it was investigating internet connectivity issues in the "US-West-1 and US-West-2" regions.

According to Downdetector.com, services at Netflix, Slack, Amazon`s Ring and DoorDash were also down. This indicates that the outage could be widespread.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Amazon’s live-streaming site, Twitch, also said its services were facing several issues. Also Read: MedPlus IPO subscribed 52.59 times on last day of offer: Check latest subscription status

A major outage disrupted Amazon`s cloud services for several hours last week that resulted in Netflix, Disney+, Robinhood and a slew of other services being inaccessible, including Amazon’s e-commerce website. Also Read: Big jolt to SBI customers! Bank announces revision in loan interest rates

