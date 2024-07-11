TCS Announces Interim Dividend Of Rs 10: Check Record Date And Other Details

New Delhi: Indian IT firm Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), announced an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share for the financial year 2024-25.

"We would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per Equity Share of Rs 1 each of the Company," TCS said in a regulatory filing.

TCS Interim Dividend Record Date

The interim dividend shall be paid on Monday, August 5, 2024, to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Saturday, July 20, 2024, which is the Record Date, fixed for the purpose.