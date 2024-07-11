Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2765584
NewsBusinessMarkets
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES

TCS Announces Interim Dividend Of Rs 10: Check Record Date And Other Details

Indian IT firm Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), announced an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share for the financial year 2024-25.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2024, 03:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

TCS Announces Interim Dividend Of Rs 10: Check Record Date And Other Details

New Delhi: Indian IT firm Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), announced an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share for the financial year 2024-25.

"We would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per Equity Share of Rs 1 each of the Company," TCS said in a regulatory filing.

TCS Interim Dividend Record Date 

The interim dividend shall be paid on Monday, August 5, 2024, to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Saturday, July 20, 2024, which is the Record Date, fixed for the purpose.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive Ground Report from Nuh!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Video album' of Modi-Putin's chemistry
DNA Video
DNA: LoP Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Rae Bareli
DNA Video
DNA: Hathras...Baba's biggest 'miracle'!
DNA Video
DNA: China's 'entry' in Kathua!
DNA Video
DNA: Faizan was turning children into 'Mujahideen'!
DNA Video
DNA: NASA's mock Mars mission wraps up
DNA Video
DNA: Kidney racket busted in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath temple to open on July 14
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on 'communal deceit' with Kanwariyas