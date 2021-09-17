हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dish TV

Tough questions grip Yes Bank, proxy advisory firm IiAS in Dish TV case

Yes Bank and proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Limited (IiAS) are faced with serious questions related to their hidden intentions and ill motives. 

Tough questions grip Yes Bank, proxy advisory firm IiAS in Dish TV case

New Delhi: Yes Bank and proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Limited (IiAS) are faced with serious questions related to their hidden intentions and ill motives behind their proposal to remove several directors from Dish TV’s board. 

Yes Bank, which owns 25.63% of Dish TV, alleges that certain investments made by Dish TV are of a ‘dubious’ nature, and that’s why it’s trying to rejig the board. 

However, according to a report by Zee Business, Yes Bank wants appoints to new directors, including a person who previously remained under SEBI scanner for selective disclosure. That unnamed person settled the issue with SEBI after paying a decent amount of money, the report said. Also Read: iPhone 13 series pre-orders open today: Check price, features and expected delivery date

Besides Yes Bank, IiAS is now also facing questions related to its hidden intentions behind the move. The report pointed out the following questions that both are firms should answer to retail investors:  

- Why did Yes Bank put forward the proposal? Why IiAS supported it?  

- Are Yes Bank and IiAS trying to mislead the big investors?  

- Why Yes Bank and IiAS are propagating selective facts?  
 
- Is IiAS working on behalf of someone who wants to takeover Dish TV? 

- IiAS says that financial results should be withheld - Who will benefit from this move? Why this advisory?  

- Why IiAS is keeping a mum on Yes Bank's proposal to appoint someone who had faced regulatory action?  

- What's the problem with the rights issue? Money will go into the company, not to the individual's pocket - so what's the problem exactly? What's the intention of Yes Bank? 

- Why there is a demand for Dish TV management change - What Yes Bank wants to achieve by this?  

-The nominees proposed by Yes Bank have desired DTH industry experience? 

The report also suggested that both Yes Bank and IiAS appear to be creating doubts in the mind of investors. However, such a move could backfire and can lead to a loss of credibility, especially of the proxy firm. Also Read: Delaying ITR filing? Know penalties taxpayers will have to pay for missing the deadline

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dish TVYes BankIiASDish Tv Case
Next
Story

Paras Defence IPO opens on September 21: 10 key things to know before subscribing

Must Watch

PT8M40S

Bollywood Breaking: Shilpa Shetty arrives at Mata Vaishno Devi's shrine amid troubles on her husband!