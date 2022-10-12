Tracxn technologies IPO closes today: Check today’s GMP, subscription, listing and other details

New Delhi: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Market intelligence platform Tracxn Technologies will be closing today (Wednesday 12 October). The GMP (grey market premium) today for Tracxn technologies suggests that shares are available at a premium of Rs 8.

Tracxn technologies shares allotment and stock market debut

According to market analysts, Tracxn technologies initial public offering (IPO) share allotment could happen on on Monday, October 17, 2022 while the Market intelligence platform will be listed on both NSE and BSE October 20, 2022.

Tracxn technologies IPO of up to 3,86,72,208 equity shares is in a price range of Rs 75-80 a share. Tracxn Technologies had last week said it has raised a little more than Rs 139 crore from anchor investors.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to garner Rs 309 crore.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company operates on a Software as a Service (SaaS) model and is among the leading market intelligence providers for private company data. Tracxn was launched in 2015 by Neha Singh and Abhishek Goyal who have had their stints as venture capitalists at Sequoia and Accel Partners, respectively.