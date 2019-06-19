Union Budget 2019: Finance Ministry starts Twitter quiz on Budget

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry has started a quiz series on twitter to generate public interest and awareness before the presentation of the Union Budget 2019.

“#GeneralBudget2019 Now that our General Budget 2019-20 is around the corner, it would be a good time to refresh our knowledge about it. Today we start with our First Question.Let's see how many of us get it right. When was the First General Budget of Independent India presented?,” the Ministry of Finance tweeted its first Budget question.

When was the First General Budget of Independent India presented? — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) June 18, 2019

Nirmala Sitharaman, who is the first full-time woman finance minister, will be presenting the budget for 2019-20 on July 5. The first session of the newly elected 17th Lok Sabha is being held from June 17 to July 26. The Economic Survey for 2019-20 will be tabled on July 4 followed by the presentation of the budget on the next day.

Sitharaman's budget team comprises Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur and Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian.

The official team is led by Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, Expenditure Secretary Girish Chandra Murmu, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, DIPAM Secretary Atanu Chakraborty, and Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar.