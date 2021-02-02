हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

BSE

Union Budget 2021 euphoria continues; Sensex soars nearly 1,200 points, Nifty tops 14,600

As India is emerging from the COVID-19 crisis, the ninth budget under the Modi government (including an interim one), the Finance Minister's prime target is to boos spending on job creation and rural development, generous allocations for development schemes and easing rules to attract foreign investments.

Union Budget 2021 euphoria continues; Sensex soars nearly 1,200 points, Nifty tops 14,600

New Delhi: The Union Budget announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman continued to give fresh impetus to the markets, with both equity indices soaring over 2.4 percentage in closing session on Tuesday.

The post-Budget rally continued for the second session with the BSE Sensex climbing 1,197.11 points or 2.46 percent higher at 49,797.72. The BSE gauge topped the 50,000-level briefly and swung 1,554 points during the day. Similarly, the Nifty advanced 366.65 points or 2.57 per cent to end the session at 14,647.85. Together with Budget day gains, the Sensex has amassed 3,511 points or 7.58 per cent in two sessions, and the Nifty has accumulated 1,007.25 points or 7.38 per cent.

Top gainers included SBI, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, L&T, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma, Powergrid, HDFC, HCL Tech and Mahindra and Mahindra, rising upto 7.10 percent. Major losers on the other hand were Bajaj Finserve, Titan and HUL, falling upto 2.34 percent. Of the Sensex constituents, 27 shares closed in the green. Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth a net Rs 1,494.23 crore on Monday, exchange data showed.

Meanwhile, the rupee ended 6 paise higher at 72.96 against the US dollar. Elsewhere in Asia, stock markets closed with gains on Tuesday amid signs of progress in US stimulus talks.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the much awaited Union Budget 2021 with a major focus more on driving the economic recovery through higher spending on healthcare and infrastructure.

Live TV

#mute

As India is emerging from the COVID-19 crisis, the ninth budget under the Modi government (including an interim one), the Finance Minister's prime target is to boos spending on job creation and rural development, generous allocations for development schemes and easing rules to attract foreign investments.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex todayNifty 50BSE SensexUnion Budget 2021-22Budget 2021Union Budget 2021Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2021-22Union Budget
Next
Story

Dalal street's big thumbs up! Sensex reclaims 50,000 over Budget euphoria
  • 1,07,66,245Confirmed
  • 1,54,486Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M46S

Bollywood Breaking: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill married secretly?