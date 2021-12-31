Who is Bitcoin’s founder? Elon Musk believes THIS computer genius is behind cryptocurrency

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk believes that Bitcoin was not founded by the individual who goes by the alias Satoshi Nakamoto 12 years ago in 2009, but by a computer scientist Nicholas “Nick" Szabo.

The world’s richest man made the claim in Lex Fridman’s podcast. Fridman is an AI researcher. During the podcast, Musk also said that several people think that he is the founder of the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

However, Musk, on numerous occasions, has clarified that the claim of him being the founder of Bitcoin is untrue. In the podcast, the billionaire also pointed out that he is unaware of the real identity of Satoshi Nakamoto. He added that on the other hand, Szabo checks all the boxes indicating that he could be behind Bitcoin.

According to Musk, Szabo had proposed creating a digital economy in 1998. At that time, the computer scientist had proposed the name of the digital currency to be BitGold.

Musk added that Szabo appears to be the individual who is more responsible for the ideas behind Bitcoin than anyone else, including him. However, Szabo’s “BitGold" project reportedly never got completed. But there’s no denying that it could be the first thing to the creation of Bitcoin. Also Read: Want to hide Instagram posts? Here’s how to do it without deleting them

Szabo, however, has also refuted all the claims of him being the creator of Bitcoin. The identity of the cryptocurrency till now remains one of the unsolved mysteries. While there have been so many speculations, there has been nothing substantial. Also Read: Google removed 61,114 content pieces in November in India: Compliance report

