Want to hide Instagram posts? Here’s how to do it without deleting them

New Delhi: Instagram is one of the internet's most popular social networking apps. Users love to share several photographs or videos on their accounts because the site constantly offers new features like Reels, Reels Remix, Link stickers, and so on every other day. However, there may come a moment when you want to delete these posts from your profile but they are too excellent to delete. In such instances, Instagram includes an "Archive" option that allows you to conceal your posts from your Instagram profile without deleting them.

This way, you'll have your own personal vault on the social networking platform, which the user can visit whenever they want. They can even choose any archived Story and submit it to Stories whenever they choose. Notably, archived posts can be un-archived at the user's discretion.

Here are the steps you need to take to archive your Instagram posts.

On your smartphone, open the Instagram app and tap on the post you wish to save.

In the top right corner of the post, tap the three dots icon.

"Archive" is the option to choose.

How to review Archived Stories, posts and live on Instagram

On your smartphone, go to your Instagram profile.

In the top right corner, tap the three horizontal lines.

"Archive" is the option to choose.

Choose from the Stories archive, Posts archive, or Live archive drop-down menus in the top left corner.

Then, in the top right corner, touch on the dots icon to access the specified post.

After that, you'll have two choices: Delete, then display on profile

You can choose your chosen choice and then proceed. This is a great tool for folks who wish to change up their Instagram profile for the new year, similar to "New Year, New You"!

Live TV

#mute