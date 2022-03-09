‘Who will invest in India if scams like this happen?’ Court asks on NSE case

New Delhi: A special CBI court here, hearing the National Stock Exchange (NSE) scam case, took an adverse view of the matter asking "who will invest in India with scams like this?"

CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal of Rouse Avenue Court was hearing the matter in which Anand Subramanian, the ex-Group Operating Officer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), was sent to 14 days judicial custody, in connection with the co-location scam case.

The judge observed that four years have lapsed after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) began studying the scam and pointed out that the probe agency is not moving fast enough.

Subramanian was arrested by the CBI on February 24, and the agency secured his custody for questioning. He was produced him before the special court on Wednesday, with the CBI saying he wasn`t required for further questioning and sought he be sent to judicial custody.

The CBI had, on Sunday, also arrested Chitra Ramkrishna, the ex MD and CEO of NSE in connection with the case. She was produced before the court on Monday which remanded her to seven days of police custody.

The federal probe agency is probing the matter since May 2018 but they haven`t found any concrete evidence to identify mysterious Himalayan `yogi` with whom the classified information was shared by Ramkrishna.

