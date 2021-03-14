Marvin Hagler: Former undisputed middleweight champion passes away at 66

Boxing legend Marvin Hagler passed away on Saturday. The undisputed middleweight champion from 1980 to 1987 was 66, when he breathed his last, as confirmed by his wife to news agency Agence France-Presse.

Wife Kay G Hagler also shared the news of the boxer's demise on his official Facebook page. "I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire," she wrote. "Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."

Hagler, who was also called the 'Marvelous' Marvin Hagler, had a career spanning from 1973 to 1987, in which he finished with a record of 62-3, which included two draws and 52 knockouts.

His bout against Thomas "Hitman" Hearns at Las Vegas' Caesars Palace in 1985 is regarded as one of his most classic match. Hagler ended up winning the match in just a little over eight minutes.

Hagler also won the World Boxing Council and World Boxing Association middleweight titles in 1980, before clinching the inaugural title at the International Boxing Federation's in 1983.

Hagler was also inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and after retiring from the ring and continued to be a part of the sport as a commentator.