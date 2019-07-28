Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Donkupar Roy dies at 64

Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Donkupar Roy died on Sunday at a hospital in Gurugram in Haryana. He was 64-years-old. He breathed his last at 2:50 pm at the Medandta hospital where he was admitted since the last 10 days. His mortal remains will be taken back to Meghalaya for last rites on Monday.

Roy was the head of the United Democratic Party, a key ally in the National People's Party (NPP)-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government. He was elected as the Speaker in March 2018.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Roy's death and said that he worked with diligence and helped transform many lives in the state. "Anguished by the demise of Dr. Donkupar Roy, Speaker of the Meghalaya Assembly and former CM of the state. Passionate about Meghalaya’s progress, he served the state with great diligence and helped transform many lives. Condolences to his family and supporters," the PM's office tweeted.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also expressed grief over Roy's untimely death. "Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Speaker of Meghalaya Assembly Dr Donkupar Roy. We have lost a leader, a mentor, who had dedicated his life for the service of the people. May Almighty provide strength to his family in this hour of grief. May his soul RIP," he tweeted.