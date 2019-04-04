Mizoram has only one 'critical' police station

Aizawl: The Election Commission has classified only one polling station in Mizoram as 'critical', a state election department official said Thursday.

Of the 1,175 polling stations in the state, Gegaguluksura in southern Mizoram's Lawngtlai district was declared as critical.

Besides the 1,175 polling stations, 15 more are being set up at Mizoram-Tripura border Kanhmun village exclusively for Bru voters currently living at relief camps in Tripura.

Mizoram goes to polls for the lone Mizoram Lok Sabha constituency and by-poll to the Aizawl West-I assembly seat on April 11.