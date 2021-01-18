हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Xiaomi

27 Xiaomi smartphone models getting MIUI 12.5 update: Details here

As expected, the update will be pushed to the models in China first but Xiaomi has promised to deliver MIUI 12.5 Beta for global units.

27 Xiaomi smartphone models getting MIUI 12.5 update: Details here

Beijing: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi's next version of in-house Android-based skin MIUI 12.5 will be released to 27 select devices via OTA update.

The device includes Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition, Mi 10 Youth Edition, along with other K series and Note series smartphones, reports GizmoChina.

As expected, the update will be pushed to the models in China first but Xiaomi has promised to deliver MIUI 12.5 Beta for global units.

MIUI 12.5 has been claimed to be a better version of MIUI and the new operating system is said to be better than the previous MIUI versions.

There are rumours that it will provide improved privacy settings, including informing apps of the approximate location of a device.

MIUI 12.5 is also expected to introduce several animation changes to the default launcher and power menu, among others, along with a redesigned volume menu and Cleaner app.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
XiaomiXiaomi India
Next
Story

itel Vision 1 PRO with HD+ waterdrop display launched in India: Check price, specs and more
  • 1,05,71,773Confirmed
  • 1,52,419Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M57S

Breaking News: Demand for separate Sindhu-country in Pakistan intensifies, help sought from Prime Minister Modi