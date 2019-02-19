Flipkart mobile bonanza sale begins: Top deals on Honor, Samsung, Oppo phones

New Delhi: E-commerce major Flipkart kicked off its 5-day mobile sale in India offering host of offers and discounts on latest smartphones.

Axis Bank debit and credit card users will enjoy 10 percent instant discount during the Flipkart mobile bonanza sale between February 19 and February 23.

Here are the top offers on various smartphones

Realme 2 Pro (Upto 8GB)

From Rs 11,990

Redmi Note 6 Pro

From Rs 12,999

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

From Rs 8,499

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

From Rs 11,999

Honor 9N (3GB + 32GB)

Available at Rs 8,499

Honor 9N (4GB + 64GB)

Available at Rs 10,499

Realme C1 (2GB + 32GB)

Available at Rs 7,499

Realme C1 (3GB + 32GB)

Available at Rs 8,499

Realme C1 (2GB + 16GB)

Available at Rs 6,999

Poco F1 (6GB + 64GB)

Available at Rs 17,999

Poco F1 (6GB + 128GB)

Available at Rs 20,999

Poco F1 (8GB + 256GB)

Available at Rs 24,999

Samsung Galaxy S8

Available at Rs 30,990

Oppo F9 Pro (6GB)

Available at Rs 21,990

Vivo V11 (6GB)

Available at Rs 19,990