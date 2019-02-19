Flipkart mobile bonanza sale begins: Top deals on Honor, Samsung, Oppo phones

New Delhi: E-commerce major Flipkart kicked off its 5-day mobile sale in India offering host of offers and discounts on latest smartphones.
Axis Bank debit and credit card users will enjoy 10 percent instant discount during the Flipkart mobile bonanza sale between February 19 and February 23.
Here are the top offers on various smartphones
Realme 2 Pro (Upto 8GB)
From Rs 11,990
Redmi Note 6 Pro
From Rs 12,999
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
From Rs 8,499
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2
From Rs 11,999
Honor 9N (3GB + 32GB)
Available at Rs 8,499
Honor 9N (4GB + 64GB)
Available at Rs 10,499
Realme C1 (2GB + 32GB)
Available at Rs 7,499
Realme C1 (3GB + 32GB)
Available at Rs 8,499
Realme C1 (2GB + 16GB)
Available at Rs 6,999
Poco F1 (6GB + 64GB)
Available at Rs 17,999
Poco F1 (6GB + 128GB)
Available at Rs 20,999
Poco F1 (8GB + 256GB)
Available at Rs 24,999
Samsung Galaxy S8
Available at Rs 30,990
Oppo F9 Pro (6GB)
Available at Rs 21,990
Vivo V11 (6GB)
Available at Rs 19,990