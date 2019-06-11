Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20 and Honor 20i launched in India

New Delhi: Huawei`s sub-brand Honor on Tuesday launched Honor 20 series – Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro and Honor 20i in India.

The Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20 and Honor 20i will come at Rs 39,999, Rs 32,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively.

The Honor 20i would go on sale on June 18 and would be available in Midnight Black, Phantom Blue and Phantom Red colours. The Honor 20 would go on sale on June 25 and would be available in Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black colours. The Honor 20 Pro would be available in Phantom Blue colour while the company has not announced the date of the sale of this model.

The Honor 20 Pro houses a Sony IMX586 48MP main camera, a 16MP super wide angle camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP Macro camera. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. Honor 20 Pro features a 6.26 all view display. Under the hood the phone has a 7nm kirin 980 AI chipset.

Honor 20i houses a 2MP depth assist camera, 24MP main camera and an 8MP super wide angle camera. The phone features a 6.21 inch all view display. Under the hood the phone is powered by a kirin 710 chipset. The phone comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Honor 20 features a 6.26 inch all view display. Under the hood it has a 7nm kirin 980 AI chipset. It comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone has a 48MP main AI camera, 16MP super wide angle camera, 2MP depth assist camera and a 2MP macro camera.