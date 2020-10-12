Huawei to debut its Mate 40 smartphones on October 22

New Delhi: Chinese giant Huawei will reveal its Mate 40 series on October 22 and the devices are likely to be the last of its smartphones to have Kirin chips.

Owing to US trade restrictions, "this year may be the last generation of Huawei Kirin high-end chips," said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer business unit in August.

Huawei Mobile said in a tweet on Saturday that it will debut its Mate 40 devices next month.

"Unprecedented Power is coming. Don't miss the announcement on 22.10.20 #LeapFurtherAhead #HUAWEIMate40," the company said.

As for the Mate 40 series, the lineup may consist of three models.

The Mate 40 Pro is expected to have a 6.7-inch screen, with the Mate 40 sporting a 6.5 inch display.

The devices could be priced between $1,400 to $1,500.

There were reports earlier that Huawei is planning to postpone the launch of its second-generation foldable smartphone Mate X2 due to US sanctions against the Chinese manufacturer and is likely to unveil the device next year.

According to Ross Young, Founder and CEO of DSCC (DisplaySearch), the Mate X2 will not arrive this year due to the restrictions placed by the US government.

These restrictions have made it near impossible for Huawei to get components for its products.

The foldable smartphone is expected to feature the same screen size as its predecessor, a more powerful processor the Kirin 9000, upgraded cameras, and a stylus.