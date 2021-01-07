Lava MyZ, world's first 'Made-to-Order' phone launched in India: Now, customise your phone as per your requirement

New Delhi: Domestic smartphone manufacturer Lava on Thursday announced the launch of the world's first 'Made-to-Order' MyZ. Customers can customise and even upgrade to suit their requirement.

“MyZ is uniquely designed to allow customers to customize their smartphone to suit their needs, before purchase (being called as My-Z). The phone can also be upgraded post purchase (being called as Z-Up). These smartphones can be customised in 66 unique ways with options of increasing or changing RAM, ROM, front camera, rear camera(s) and even the colour of the phone. This is unprecedented in the 25-year history of the phones in the world,” the company said in a statement.

Lava 'Made-to-Order' smartphones will allow customers to choose between a 2GB, 3GB, 4GB or 6GB RAM, and mix & match it with 32GB, 64GB & 128GB ROM in a combination of their choice.

Further customers can choose between a dual (13+2MP) or a triple rear camera (13+5+2MP), an 8MP or a 16MP selfie camera. You can also select a color of your choice, your own version of Lava's Z series - and your MyZ is ready. You can order this 'Made-to-Order' device on Lava e-store- www.lavamobiles.com and your unique smartphone, made just for you, will be delivered to you.

With Lava's Z -up, customers can upgrade their phone's RAM and ROM by visiting a Lava service centre. For on-the-spot upgrade, customers can pre-book their appointment at a service centre near them. Upgrading phones will be possible, by paying only an incremental charge for upgraded components.

MyZ & Zup series is powered with a MediaTek Helio G35 Octa core processor and will have a stock android 10 user interface for a Bloatware free pure Android experience. On the hardware front, the phone will have a water drop notch, HD+ display of 6.5" (16.55 cm) with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection. The phone ships with a large 5,000 mAH battery ensuring all day long usage and comes with a Type-C charging port. The complete range is Military Grade certified for ruggedness.

Z6, a 6+64GB device priced at Rs 9,999. This smartphone comes with a triple rear camera (13+5+2MP) and a 16MP selfie camera. Next on Lava's line-up is Z4, a 4+64GB smartphone. This smartphone comes with a triple rear camera (13+5+2MP) and a segment first 16MP selfie camera. This smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999. Lava also launched Z2 with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone has a 13+2 MP Dual Camera along with an 8MP selfie camera. The phone is priced at Rs 6,999.

Lava has also unveiled the first designed-in-India smartphone, Lava Z1 - a 100% indigenous phone, designed by Indian engineers. This 2+32GB phone offers a hang free, durable product experience to upgrade feature phone users to smartphones. For superior audio quality, the phone comes with a 5 Magnet speaker. Lava Z1 is priced at Rs 5,499. It is the first phone in the segment to get Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and is a Military Grade certified device.

Lava also introduced its first smartband- BeFIT. BeFIT will be available for Rs. 2,699. MyZ along with Z2, Z4 and Z6 will be available for purchase from 11th January 2021 across online and offline channels. Zup along with Z1 and BeFIT will be available for purchase from 26th January 2021 across online and offline channels.