Limited period offer for Honor 8C, 4GB + 32GB variant to be available at Rs 10,999

New Delhi: Huawei's sub-brand Honor has announced a limited period offer for Honor 8C, giving Rs 1,000 discount to users during the period, starting Friday.

The Honor 8C 4GB + 32GB variant will now be available at Rs 10,999 on Amazon India, the company said in a statement, without divulging any details of the end of the offer.

Users can also avail special offers the includes Jio Digital Life Benefits worth Rs 4450+100GB Jio 4G DATA, 5 percent instant discount on Axis bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions on orders above Rs 12000, 5 percent cashback up to Rs 1000 on Amazon Pay EMI transaction, no cost EMI on HDFC credit cards on orders above Rs.3000 and on HDFC debit cards on orders above Rs 10,000 and 2 percent cash back on every order with Amazon Pay balance.

The phone comes with a 6.26-inch Notch FullView Display with a 19:9 screen ratio. The mid-segment smartphone is the first device to run Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor.

The phone comes with 13MP + 2MP dual AI camera that can recognise and optimise over 500 scenarios under 22 categories, the company said.

On the front, the phone has an 8MP shutter featuring a soft light flash with 3 brightness level.

For security, the phone has face unlock feature. Honor said that the 8C is the first samrtphone to feature the cat's eye design for a subtle effect created using 3D printing and nano-level pattern design.

Running Android 8.1, the phone houses 4,000mAh battery.