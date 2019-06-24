close

Xiaomi

Mi Max, Mi Note series discontinued: Xiaomi CEO

The new Redmi K20 series phones are with powerful big displays, available at an affordable price and can be regarded as successors to the Note series in a way.

Beijing: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi's Chief Executive Officer Lei Jun has revealed that the company currently has no plans to launch new phones in the Mi Max and Mi Note lineups this year.

In a Weibo post, Lei stated the company will rather be focusing its energies on the Redmi, Mi MIX series, Mi 9 and the new CC series of smartphones, the GSM Arena reported on late Friday.

The new Redmi K20 series phones are with powerful big displays, available at an affordable price and can be regarded as successors to the Note series in a way.

With the Mi Max series smartphones, the compaany was focused on giving users a large screen experience with larger than 6-inch screen.

In addition, the company has posted many teasers about the upcoming CC series in association with Meitu mobiles. As per the company, the CC series phone will be trendy mobile phones aimed for youth around the world.

As per reports, the company is expected two smartphones launch under its upcoming CC series, dubbed as Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e.

Tags:
XiaomiLei Junmi maxMi Note
