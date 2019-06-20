close

Motorola One Vision

Motorola One Vision with 25 MP selfie camera launched in India at Rs 19,999

New Delhi: Lenovo-owned  smartphone company Motorola on Thursday launched the Motorola One Vision with 25 MP selfie camera in India.

The phone comes with 6.3 inch Cinemavision FHD+ Display. Under the hood the phone is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9609 processor with 2.2 GHz Octa Core CPU.

All Vodafone Idea subscribers can get cashback of upto Rs 3,750 and additional data upto 250GB. The sale of the phone starts at 12 noon on 27 June.

Motorola said that this is the only phone in India to feature a 25 MP selfie camera with Quad Pixel technology and 48 MP dual rear camera sensor with Night Vision mode. The Quad Pixel technology on the phone combines 4 pixels into one large megapixel for 4x better low light sensitivity.

The Night Vision mode ensures there will not be any low-light photography woes. The phone comes with 3-axis Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) that compensates against blurred images and videos due to unwanted camera movement.

It also features Scene Detection that uses the AI-enabled processor to recognize the subject being photographed and automatically adjusts the camera settings for the best shot.

The phone comes packed with Android 9 Pie, while the company says the buyers will have 2 guaranteed OS upgrades. The phone comes with an all-day battery with TurboPower charging, 128 GB universal flash storage, Dolby tuned speakers, quick capture, fast flashlight, 3 finger screenshot and moto display.

The Motorola One Vision will be available in 2 colour options – Sapphire Gradient and Bronze Gradient.

 

