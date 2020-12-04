Nokia C3 gets price cut upto Rs 1,000 in India

New Delhi: Nokia C3 has got price cut upto Rs 1,000 in India, as per media reports.

A Gadgets 360 report has confirmed that Nokia C3's base variant of 2GB RAM + 16GB variant will get a price cut of Rs 500 and will be priced at Rs 6,999. The 3GB RAM +32GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 7,999, a price reduction of Rs 1,000.

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, launched four new phones in India in August. The four new phones are Nokia C3, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 125 and Nokia 150.

The Nokia C3 was launched in two variants - 2GB/16GB and 3GB/32GB - for Rs 7,499 and 8,999, respectively. The Nokia C3 brings the Android 10 experience to the Nokia C-series. It is powered by the octa-core processor and comes with biometric fingerprint sensor.

Nokia's latest affordable smartphone --Nokia 2.4 -- in India

Nokia last month (November) announced the launch of its budget smartphone Nokia 2.4 at Rs 10,399 for the 3GB/64GB variant in India.

The Nokia 2.4 comes in in Dusk, Fjord and Charcoal colour options. It will be available online on Nokia.com/phones from this Thursday and at retail outlets, Flipkart and Amazon starting December 4.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio with a notch on top. The phone measures 165.85x76.30x8.69mm and weighs 189 grams.

The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Nokia 2.4 is also Android 11 ready and comes with Android 10 out-of-the-box.