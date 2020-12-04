TECNO launches POVA smartphone with 6000mAh battery --Check out price, specs, availability and more

New Delhi: TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand of Transsion Holdings, on Friday launched POVA, a new line of smartphones, at a starting price of Rs 9,999.

TECNO said it launched the new product line with the aim of providing customers "speed, performance and excellence" at a competitive price point.

TECNO POVA is available in two variants: 4GB + 64GB at Rs 9,999 and 6GB + 128 GB Rs 11, 999 in the colours of Dazzle Black, Magic Blue and Speed Purple.

The new smartphones feature a high-performance MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor, an in-built HyperEngine Game Technology and a 6000 mAh battery with 18W dual IC fast charge which charges 20 per cent faster than single IC fast charge.

With the launch of POVA, TECNO's Indian smartphone portfolio will consist of three prominent product lines.

The other two product lines are -- bestseller "SPARK" series whose value-for-money propositions in the Rs 6,000-Rs 10,000 segment focus on big battery and big display; and the popular camera-centric "CAMON" devices with premium camera features.

"Since the brand's entry into India, TECNO's mantra has been to disrupt the sub-15K smartphone category by introducing the features which are not available at such price points," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Transsion India, said in a statement.

"We are committed to our diverse consumer base and the debut of our new product line POVA adds another dimension to our expansive product portfolio."

The new "POVA" line of smartphones offer more powerful experience designed to meet the needs of multi-taskers and gaming enthusiasts, among others, all within the mid-budget Rs 8,000-Rs 12,000 segment.

"Designed for young millennials and Gen Z consumers, TECNO POVA is currently holding the crown of bringing together the most competitive smartphone offering Helio G80 processor with 6000 mAh battery, dual IC fast charger and dot-In display starting at just Rs 9999," Talapatra said.

The first sale starts from December 11 onwards at Flipkart, TECNO said.

The TECNO POVA is powered by a Helio G80, an octa-core 2.0GHz processor paired with a Mali-G52 GPU for high-end graphic crunching, making it apt even for heavy gaming.

The in-built HyperEngine Game Technology provides superior image quality, smooth game-play and ensure uninterrupted connectivity for dedicated gamers as well as smooth daily operations with a faster response rate, TECNO said.

TECNO POVA comes packed with a long-lasting 6000 mAh battery and the in-box fast charger provides 20 hours' music playback or four hours of calling time in just 10 minutes of charging, the company said.

Topping it off, there is a 3D multilayer graphite and thermal conductive gel heat dissipation solution that ensure game experience optimisation with reduced charging temperature.

TECNO POVA features a 6.8-inch dot-in screen and 20.5:9 aspect ratio to make streaming video a delightful experience.

POVA is equipped with an AI Quad Rear Camera (16 MP + 2MP + 2MP + AI Lens) complemented with a "Super Quad Flash" that provides professional grade photography options with its user centric multi AI photography modes like Bokeh, Macro, Slow Motion, Short video, 2K video recording, AI body shaping, Google Lens, document scanner, etc.

TECNO POVA sports the new HiOS 7.0 with features such as "Game Space", "Game Mode" and "Game Assistant 2.0" that also include a "do not disturb" function, performance boosting modes and quick-access toolbar among other things.

The company said that the smartphone can be purchased from https://www.flipkart.com/pova-by-tecno-89oi-90rt-store.