हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Poco

Poco likely launching 'make in india' smartphone, drops hints on twitter

The upcoming phone, media reports say could be the 'Poco F2 Pro' which was launched in China earlier this month.

Poco likely launching &#039;make in india&#039; smartphone, drops hints on twitter

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Poco is launching a new device in India, probably a new smartphone.

In a Twitter teaser, the company said that the next Poco for India is coming soon. The 1.33 minutes long teaser is about the company’s dedication towards make in India initiative and ‘Poco For India’ focus.

Poco tweeted:

The upcoming phone, media reports say could be the 'Poco F2 Pro' which was launched in China earlier this month.

The phone comes with quad-camera setup and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

It houses a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 5MP tele-macro shooter, a 13MP wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 20MP pop-up selfie camera on the front.

Tags:
PocoSmartphonePoco India
Next
Story

Huawei patents smartphone with under-display selfie camera
  • 2,16,919Confirmed
  • 6,075Deaths

Full coverage

  • 63,95,328Confirmed
  • 3,80,580Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M44S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day