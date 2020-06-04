Poco likely launching 'make in india' smartphone, drops hints on twitter

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Poco is launching a new device in India, probably a new smartphone.

In a Twitter teaser, the company said that the next Poco for India is coming soon. The 1.33 minutes long teaser is about the company’s dedication towards make in India initiative and ‘Poco For India’ focus.

Poco tweeted:

With a dream of serving Indian consumers, @IndiaPOCO was born 2 years ago in Delhi, India. We took ahead the #MakeInIndia initiative by making products and services that are crafted for India. We were, are and will always be #POCOForIndia! pic.twitter.com/RfC6Ew0kOj — #POCOForIndia (@IndiaPOCO) June 3, 2020

The upcoming phone, media reports say could be the 'Poco F2 Pro' which was launched in China earlier this month.

The phone comes with quad-camera setup and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

It houses a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 5MP tele-macro shooter, a 13MP wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 20MP pop-up selfie camera on the front.