Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e open in India: Know price and availability

New Delhi: Samsung India has opened pre-bookings for its recently-launched premium smartphone Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e.

The new Galaxy S line pack cinematic Infinity-O Display, versatile Pro-Grade Camera, Wireless PowerShare, and in-display Ultrasonic fingerprint Scanner (only on Galaxy S10+/S10). The new Galaxy S line comes in three stunning colours with ultra-premium prism sheen. The higher memory variants on Galaxy S10+ will be available in a unique, stand-out ceramic finish.

Galaxy S10+ will be available in 1 TB, 512GB and 128 GB storage variants and will be priced at Rs 1,17,900, Rs 91,900and Rs 73,900respectively. The 1 TB and 512 GB variants are being offered in luxurious, ceramic white and ceramic black colours respectively, while the 128 GB variant will come in premium prism black, prism white and prism blue colours.

Priced at Rs 84,900 Galaxy S10’s 512 GB variant will be available in prism white colour, whereas the 128 GB variant will be offered for Rs 66,900 in prism black, prism white and prism blue colours. Further, Galaxy S10e comes with only 128 GB storage variant in prism black and prism white colours. It will be priced at Rs 55,900.

Customers will be able to pre-book their Galaxy S10 devices until March March 5 through Samsung.com/in, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Tata CLiQ and select retail outlets. Deliveries for pre-booking customers will start from March 6.

Consumers who pre-book the Galaxy S line will get a choice to own the new Galaxy Watch just for Rs 9,999 or the new Galaxy Buds for Rs 2,999.

Customers pre-booking the phones are also eligible for an upgrade bonus up to Rs 15,000 and HDFC cashback up to Rs 6,000.