Realme 7 5G smartphone to launching on November 19 --Check expected specs

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has officially confirmed that it will be holding an online launch event for the Realme 7 5G on November 19.

"Tune into the realme UK Livestream launch of #realme75G and our #realDeals Black Friday event," the company announced the details through its Realme UK Twitter handle.

19.11.20 at 10 AM GMT. https://t.co/tnqHWSDBei — realme UK (@realmeUK) November 11, 2020

The smartphone will be launched at 10am GMT (3:30pm IST) at a virtual event that will be livestreamed on the company's social media channels including Twitter and Facebook, as well as on YouTube.

Realme also posted an image of the Realme 7 5G, which confirms the smartphone will pack a punch hole display and feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

A Realme phone with model number RMX2111, believed to be Realme 7 5G, was recently spotted and this model number was originally associated with Realme V5, suggesting that Realme 7 5G will be a rebadged Realme V5 that launched in China in August.

Currently, the Realme 7 series has three smartphones such as the Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro, and Realme 7i.

The Realme 7 5G may come with a 6.5-inch punch-hole display. The IPS LCD screen may produce a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone may ship with up to 128 GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot for additional storage. It could be housing a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

With IANS Inputs