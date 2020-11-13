हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Realme 7

Realme 7 5G smartphone to launching on November 19 --Check expected specs

Realme also posted an image of the Realme 7 5G, which confirms the smartphone will pack a punch hole display and feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Realme 7 5G smartphone to launching on November 19 --Check expected specs

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has officially confirmed that it will be holding an online launch event for the Realme 7 5G on November 19.

"Tune into the realme UK Livestream launch of #realme75G and our #realDeals Black Friday event," the company announced the details through its Realme UK Twitter handle.

The smartphone will be launched at 10am GMT (3:30pm IST) at a virtual event that will be livestreamed on the company's social media channels including Twitter and Facebook, as well as on YouTube.

Realme also posted an image of the Realme 7 5G, which confirms the smartphone will pack a punch hole display and feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

A Realme phone with model number RMX2111, believed to be Realme 7 5G, was recently spotted and this model number was originally associated with Realme V5, suggesting that Realme 7 5G will be a rebadged Realme V5 that launched in China in August.

Currently, the Realme 7 series has three smartphones such as the Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro, and Realme 7i.

The Realme 7 5G may come with a 6.5-inch punch-hole display. The IPS LCD screen may produce a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone may ship with up to 128 GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot for additional storage. It could be housing a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

With IANS Inputs

Tags:
Realme 75GSmartphone
Next
Story

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Micromax IN 1b, IN Note 1 pre-order done? First sale on November 24
  • 87,28,795Confirmed
  • 1,28,668Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M39S

A grand Deepotsav will be organized in Ayodhya, 5 lakh 51 thousand diyas will be lit on Ram Ki Paidi