Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A launched in India: Price, specs and more

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Monday launched two smartphones –Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A.

The smartphones were launched via an online event.

Realme Narzo 10A will come in two variants. The 3GB+32GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 8,499 and will be available from May 22 on realme.com and Flipkart. It will hit the retail stores from May 18.

Realme Narzo 10 will be available at for Rs 11,999. The first online sale will of the phone will start on May 18 via realme.com and Flipkart. It will hit the stores on the same day.

The Realme Narzo 10 features 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU. The phone houses 48MP camera quad rear camera. It also has a 16MP front shooter.

Realme Narzo 10A features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by 2.0 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone features a 12MP triple-camera set up.

Key specs of the Realme Narzo 10

MediaTek Helio G80 Processor

5000mAh Battery

16MP Selfie Camera

128GB ROM

Master Design

48MP AI Quad Camera

18W Quick Charge

6.5 inch Mini-drop Fullscreen Display

3-Card Slot

Realme UI

Key specs of the Realme Narzo 10A

5000mAh Battery

MediaTek Helio G70

Triple Rear Camera

Iconic Unique Design

6.5 inch Mini-drop Fullscreen Display

3-Card Slot

Fingerprint Sensor

Realme UI