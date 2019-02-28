Samsung Galaxy M30 launched in India: Price, availability and launch offers

New Delhi: Samsung launched the Galaxy M30, the latest addition to its Galaxy M line of smartphones in India Thursday.

Galaxy M30 will be available on Amazon.in and Samsung.com from March 7. The phone will be priced at Rs 17,990 for the 6 GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 4 GB RAM + 64GB storage variant will cost Rs 14,990. The smartphone will come in dual tone gradation black and gradation blue colours.

Additionally, Galaxy M customers on Jio 4G would be entitled to Double-Data on Rs 198 and Rs 299 plans.

Galaxy M30 sports triple camera – a 13MP primary rear camera with F1.9 aperture, a 5MP ultra-wide lens for capturing wide frames and a 5MP live focus lens. The phone also sports a 16 MP front camera with selfie focus.

The device comes with a super AMOLED 6.4 inh FHD+ infinity-U display. It is equipped with a powerful 5,000 mAh battery, type C fast charging feature.

Under the hood, the Galaxy M30 is powered by Samsung’s latest Exynos 7904 octa-core processor and comes with fingerprint as well as face unlock security features. The phone comes with dedicated storage slot expandable to 512GB and will have dual SIM VoLTE support. It also comes with Widevine L1 certification for streaming of HD content through popular apps.