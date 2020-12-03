Samsung may discontinue Galaxy Note smartphones - Here's why

New Delhi: South Korean electronics manufacturer Samsung Electronics Co Ltd may discontinue its premium Galaxy Note phone by 2021.

As per several media reports including news Agency Reuters, the move reflects “sharp drop in demand for high-end smartphones due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

The Galaxy Note, known for its large screen and a stylus for note-taking, is one of two Samsung premium phone series - the other being the more compact Galaxy S which draws in consumers with its state-of-the-art parts.

At present, the South Korean tech giant does not have plans to develop a new version of the Galaxy Note for 2021, Reuters quoting sources.

Samsung had launched the first Note in 2011, with several smartphones being released in the Note series thereafter.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch in the line up

Some media reports said that Samsung will launch a new foldable phone called Galaxy Z Fold 3 with the S Pen support in June next year.

The previous Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 2 were equipped with a notch display with a single side of the screen and a punch hole display with a small hole to mount a front camera.

Some previous reports also claimed that Samsung is planning to launch Galaxy S21 Ultra with an S Pen support but the S Pen will not be included with the phone. Samsung may launch the Galaxy S21 series in January 2021, with first sales starting in early February.

With Agency Inputs