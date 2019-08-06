Samsung to launch Galaxy Note10 devices in India on August 20

New York: Samsung Electronics, which is set to unveil two Galaxy Note devices -- Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note10+ -- here on Wednesday, would bring the new Note family to India on August 20.

The handsets that would wither house a new Exynos 9825 chip set (for non-US regions) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855/855+ (for US customers) are set to go on sale globally, including in India, either on August 22 or August 23, informed sources told IANS.

Galaxy Note10+ will have 6.8-inch screen while the smaller one will sport 6.3-inch screen for a 100 per cent palm-size fit.

While Galaxy Note10 is likely to come with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory, it is expected that Galaxy Note 10+ is likely to come with a massive 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage.

As per earlier reports, Galaxy Note 10+ would be 5G-ready as well.

Note10+ will house a large 4,300mAh battery with superfast charging technology and the smaller Note device would come with a 3,500mAh battery.

The devices with edge-to-edge "Infinity O" display will also provide a unified S Pen experience.

The S Pen or Stylus Pen is likely to get air actions or gesture navigation this time, allowing users to perform cool tricks while taking pictures or making power point presentations.

Both the devices will have top-of-the-line features for gamers.

Microsoft is partnering Samsung to provide users with seamless connection between the PC and Note 10 devices.

The new Galaxy Watch Active2 that was launched globally on Monday and Galaxy Tab S6 would still take some time to arrive in India.