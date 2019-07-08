close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonly

Sony working on new foldable phone: Reports

Meanwhile, Apple is working on a new 5G-enabled iPad with a foldable display.

Sony working on new foldable phone: Reports

Tokyo: After Samsung, Huawei and Apple, now Sony is reportedly working on a foldable phone.

According to device leaker Max J `@Samsung_News`, Sony`s prototypes currently feature a 3,220mAh battery, an LG-supplied display, a 10x zoom camera and a Snapdragon SM7250 processor. He did not specify if the phone featured a 10x optical or hybrid zoom, news portal Techradar reported on Sunday.

In addition, Max J says that the retail version of the foldable phone might include a Snapdragon 855 chipset and a Qualcomm X50 modem that is capable of connecting to a 5G network.

Unlike the Galaxy Fold or Mate X, the tweet notes that Sony`s foldable will use a Nautilus design.

Following Max J`s original tweet, the leaker mentioned that Sony could launch the device in December or early 2020.

Meanwhile, Apple is working on a new 5G-enabled iPad with a foldable display.

The product would apparently feature MacBook sized screens, which isn`t too much of a stretch given that the iPad Pro already tops out in a 12.9-inch size.

However, it is easy to imagine how an iPad mini-sized product that could unfold to 13 or 15-inch screen would be compelling.

Tags:
Sonlyfoldable phoneSamsungHuaweiApple
Next
Story

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB + 64GB variant launched in India

Must Watch

PT3M38S

Mumbai: People are helpless to stuck in jam after loads of rain