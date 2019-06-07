close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Poco F1

Xiaomi Poco F1 6GB + 64GB variant gets price cut of Rs 2,000 in India

Xiaomi Poco F1 comes with a 6.18-inch 18.7:9 edge to edge display featiromg Corning Gorilla Glass.

Xiaomi Poco F1 6GB + 64GB variant gets price cut of Rs 2,000 in India

New Delhi:Xiaomi's Poco F1 has got a price cut of Rs 2,000 for its 6GB + 64GB variant in India.

"POCO fans, grab the 6GB + 64GB variant of #POCOF1 at an unbelievable price of ₹17,999. Get it from http://mi.com  or @Flipkart," POCO India tweeted.

Poco phone, a Xiaomi sub-brand, had launched the F1 smartphone in India in August last year. Poco uses Xiaomi's 6 manufacturing facilities to locally manufacture Poco F1.

Xiaomi Poco F1 comes with a 6.18-inch 18.7:9 edge to edge display featiromg Corning Gorilla Glass. Under the hood the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor clocked at 2.8 GHz with AIE 845 GPU.

The device has 12MP + 5MP AI dual camera with dual pixel autofocus and a large 1.4μm pixel sensor in the primary lens. It has 20MP high-res sensor coupled with 2μm large pixel (4-in-1 Super Pixel) front shooter with AI Beautify 4.0.

The phone houses a mammoth 4000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. The phone runs MIUI. It is equipped with an infrared light sensor and infrared camera, face unlocking is instant and secure even in the dark.

Tags:
Poco F1XiaomiPoco F1 India
Next
Story

Global smartphone shipments may decline 3.1% in 2019

Must Watch

PT4M31S

5W1H: PM Modi to visit Maldives and Sri Lanka