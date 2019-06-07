Xiaomi Poco F1 6GB + 64GB variant gets price cut of Rs 2,000 in India

New Delhi:Xiaomi's Poco F1 has got a price cut of Rs 2,000 for its 6GB + 64GB variant in India.

"POCO fans, grab the 6GB + 64GB variant of #POCOF1 at an unbelievable price of ₹17,999. Get it from http://mi.com or @Flipkart," POCO India tweeted.

Poco phone, a Xiaomi sub-brand, had launched the F1 smartphone in India in August last year. Poco uses Xiaomi's 6 manufacturing facilities to locally manufacture Poco F1.

Xiaomi Poco F1 comes with a 6.18-inch 18.7:9 edge to edge display featiromg Corning Gorilla Glass. Under the hood the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor clocked at 2.8 GHz with AIE 845 GPU.

The device has 12MP + 5MP AI dual camera with dual pixel autofocus and a large 1.4μm pixel sensor in the primary lens. It has 20MP high-res sensor coupled with 2μm large pixel (4-in-1 Super Pixel) front shooter with AI Beautify 4.0.

The phone houses a mammoth 4000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. The phone runs MIUI. It is equipped with an infrared light sensor and infrared camera, face unlocking is instant and secure even in the dark.