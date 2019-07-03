Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB + 64GB variant launched in India

New Delhi: Chinese handset maker Xiaomi has launched the 6GB + 64GB variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro model in India.

The phone went on sale on Flipkart today at Rs 16,999.

Redmi India tweeted:

Have you got your hands on the #48MPCameraBeast yet? If not, this is the perfect time. Get all variants of the #RedmiNote7Pro including the latest 6GB+64GB. Sale starts at 12 noon.

Get it here: https://t.co/PwjqBqvuwN | https://t.co/0wmUzTMCXY

RT if you plan to get one. pic.twitter.com/oOe5SJdaIk — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 3, 2019

Xiaomi refreshed the Redmi Note line-up in India with the launch of Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 in the affordable segment in February.

However the Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched in India in only two RAM and Storage variants – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB.

Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, the Redmi Note 7 Pro features a 48MP primary camera and a 13MP front camera.