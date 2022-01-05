2022 upcoming electric cars in India – Tata, Volvo and more

In December 2021, Tata Motors became the first company in India to sell more than 2,000 electric cars, also making it the largest seller of electric cars in India. Tata’s EV growth is in correlation with India’s growth in electric vehicles across 2021. Multiple luxury vehicles were launched previous year and this trend is expected to continue in 2022 as well, with both luxury and mass segment vehicles. Here’s a list of all the upcoming electric cars to launch in 2022.

BMW i4

In recent months, BMW India joined the EV race with its first all-electric SUV, the BMW iX. The German carmaker also announced a new all-electric four-door coupe, the BMW i4. This is an electric version of the 4 Series Gran Coupe and is offered in two variants, the eDrive40 makes 330 bhp and the M50 sedan which makes 529 bhp.

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Earlier this year, Volvo unveiled its all-electric XC40 Recharge in India; deliveries were expected to begin by October. However, the launch of the Swedish automaker's first all-electric car has been delayed and it will now be available in the first quarter of 2022. Taking advantage of a dual-motor powertrain, the EV is equipped with 150 kW electric motors on each axle, helping it to do go 0 to 100 km/h in less than 5 seconds. The car can do 418 km in a single charge thanks to its kWh battery pack. The Volvo XC40 Recharge will come to India as a CBU unit.

Mini Cooper SE

The Cooper SE, MINI's first fully electric car, will launch in India in the next couple of weeks as a completely built unit. The car has been added to the India website under the coming soon tag. The EV is likely to be equipped with a single motor that produces 181 horsepower and 270 Nm of peak torque. The motor powers the front wheels and is fueled by a 32.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The EV claims to be able to cover 235-270 kilometres on a single charge.

Tata Altroz EV

As part of its electric vehicle lineup, Tata Motors will launch the Altroz EV this year, after introducing the Tigor EV in 2021. In addition to the brand's new Ziptron technology, the electric version of the Altroz hatchback will be built on the ALFA platform which was first unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Altroz EV is expected to have minimum range of 250 km.

Mercedes-Benz EQS

With a 107.8 kWh Lithium-Ion battery, the electric sedan is expected to offer 770 km of WLTP cycle certified driving range on a full charge; however, there are no detailed range specifications for each variant. The QES is expected to launch in India by 2022. It will be the second all-electric car from the German car manufacturer following the EQC electric SUV introduced in 2020.

