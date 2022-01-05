हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Audi Q2

Bollywood actor Saurabh Shukla buys Audi Q2 SUV, prices start at Rs 34.99 lakh

The Audi Q2 is priced between Rs 34.99 lakh to Rs 48.89 lakh and there are 5 variants to choose from- Standard, Premium, Premium Plus I, Premium Plus II and Technology.

Bollywood actor Saurabh Shukla buys Audi Q2 SUV, prices start at Rs 34.99 lakh
Saurabh Shukla's Audi Q2

Movie and theatre actor Saurabh Shukla, known for his roles in movies like Barfi, PK, and Slumdog Millionaire has recently acquired a new Audi Q2 SUV. Images of the actor taking delivery of his new vehicles were shared by the Audi dealership on social media. The Audi Q2 is priced between Rs 34.99 lakh to Rs 48.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and there are 5 variants to choose from- Standard, Premium, Premium Plus I, Premium Plus II and Technology.

It's not clear what variant Saurabh Shukla has purchased, but the mechanicals in all the variants mostly remain the same. The Audi Q2 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, generating 190 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox sending power to all the four wheels. The Q2 is capable to do 0 to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds and the top speed is limited to 228 km/h.

The Audi Q2 is the entry level SUV from the German luxury carmaker that comes equipped with LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps, Progressive Steering, headlamp washers, LED tail lamps, multi-function steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system.

Although Audi Q2 competes against Volvo XC40, Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1, it still comes with a wide range of equipment and is significantly more affordable than its rivals.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Audi Q2Saurabh ShuklaAudi IndiaSUV
