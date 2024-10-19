Air India Launches Non-Stop Bengaluru-London Heathrow Flights From Oct 27; Bookings Now Open

Air India New Routes 2024: Air India has announced the launch of daily, non-stop flights between Bengaluru and London Heathrow, starting October 27. This new service will connect all three of Air India's hubs in India to London Heathrow. Bookings are now open for the flights.

These new daily flights will replace the current Bengaluru-London Gatwick route, increasing the frequency of Bengaluru-London flights from five times a week to seven.

The non-stop service will be operated by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, offering 18 flatbeds in Business Class and 238 Economy seats. With this addition, Air India will boost its capacity to London Heathrow by 3,584 seats per week, for both inbound and outbound flights.

Air India currently operates 31 times weekly to London Heathrow from Delhi and Mumbai. Air India said it will continue to operate 12 times weekly flights to London Gatwick from four cities -- Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Goa and Kochi.

Earlier this month, Air India said that flights operated by Vistara will start using the flight code 'AI2' after the merger of the two airlines next month. Despite the integration on November 12, the Vistara experience will "remain the same", said the Tata Group-owned airline.

The merger involves Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, and Air India.

Meanwhile, in the nine-month period this year (January-September), Tata Group-run Air India flew over 1.64 crore passengers with 13.9 per cent share, and Vistara registered a market share of 9.8 per cent with 1.15 crore air passengers.

AIX Connect (erstwhile AirAsia India), which is also a part of the Tata Group, ferried 61.02 lakh passengers in the nine months this year, clocking a market share of 5.1 per cent, as per the DGCA data.