Amrit Bharat Express Trains: Indian Railways has launched the first pair of converted aerodynamic WAP-5 electric locomotives at Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW). The Ministry of Railways has taken this move to expand the fleet of Amrit Bharat Express trains in FY 2023-24.

The converted aerodynamic WAP-5 electric locomotives promise significant cost savings by reducing the need for extensive redesign and are a key part of the Railways’ modernisation efforts.

Amrit Bharat Express Trains: Technology

The new trains will roll out a category of superfast passenger trains, aimed at providing more affordable and efficient travel options for the passengers. The Amrit Bharat Express trains will be packed with various features which include LHB push-pull technology, utilizing non-AC coaches for better speed and performance.

Features:

Redesigned Cab

Real-time Information System

Aerodynamic WAP-5 Locos Features

The locomotive comes with many features which include a redesigned cab, real-time Information System and remote monitoring system. The redesigned cab of this locomotive enhances aerodynamics, leading to improved fuel efficiency and a more eco-friendly operation.

The locomotive is equipped with a real-time information system, which allows for precise monitoring, ensuring smoother and more efficient train operations.

Adding further, the remote monitoring system enables better diagnostics and maintenance by offering remote access, which helps minimize downtime and keeps the locomotive running at optimal performance.

Notably, the advanced locomotives with advanced features are designed to enhance the performance of the Amrit Bharat Express trains, ensuring faster and more reliable services across the country.