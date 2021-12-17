Arrival electric car unveiled as the perfect EV for taxi drivers, check pictures

Arrival, an electric vehicle company, that announced to launch a vehicle used exclusively by transport services and their drivers has showcased its first prototype, which is now complete and the automaker will test it from 2022 onwards. The Arrival’s unnamed car will be best suited for cab drivers from ride-hailing services like Uber.

Based on technology from the company's existing Van and Bus projects, the Arrival car prototype was built in just six months. The engineers also worked closely with Uber drivers to make the vehicle the best fit for them.

With its large windows and wide windshield, the exterior design prioritizes visibility for the driver. Since the nose is angled and the overhang is short, there is a good view out the front. There is plenty of space under the large, transparent roof, and it's quite tall, so headroom shouldn't be an issue for most people.

On the inside, passengers sit on rear bench seats. There are twice as many legroom in the Arrival as in an average car of the same length. At the front, the driver holds a two-spoke steering wheel with directional pads on either side. There is no traditional instrument panel. Instead, the central infotainment handles those duties.

“Uber drivers have been working with Arrival to provide feedback on the design of the first purpose-built, fully electric car for the ride-hailing industry,” Jamie Heywood, Regional General Manager for Northern and Eastern Europe at Uber, said.

Designed specifically for ride-sharing services, the Arrival Car emphasizes driver comfort, uptime, safety, and convenience. The automaker has not released any details about the vehicle's powertrain or battery.

