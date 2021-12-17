हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tata

Tata Punch SUV available at Rs 1 lakh discount in CSD, cheaper than hatchbacks

The Tata Punch small SUV has been raking good sales numbers for the Indian automaker thanks to its value-for-money packaging and SUV like design.

Tata Punch Micro-SUV

Tata Motors Punch Micro-SUV was introduced in India on October 2021, and the sales have been strong ever since. The price of the micro-SUV is quite competitive in the market ranging from Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), making it a value-for-money product. While many customers are preferring the SUV over hatchbacks, the recent listing of the Punch on CSD (Canteen Store Departments) makes it even more lucrative.

CSD prices are typically more affordable than regular showroom prices, which makes the Punch an even better deal if you have access to the defence stores. If you're curious how much lower the CSD prices are, here is a table. This list includes the ex-showroom prices.

Tata Punch SUV price comparison

Variant          Regular ex-showroom price       Ex-showroom CSD price  

Pure                         Rs 5,49,000                            Rs 4,86,631

Adventure               Rs 6,39,000                            Rs 5,66,406

Accomplish             Rs 7,29,000                            Rs 6,46,182

Creative                   Rs 8,49,000                            Rs 7,52,550

Adventure AMT      Rs 6,99,000                            Rs 6,19,590

Accomplish AMT   Rs. 7,89,000                            Rs. 6,99,366

Creative AMT         Rs. 9,09,000                            Rs. 8,05,733

Read also: Benelli TRK 251 adventure motorcycle launched in India, priced at Rs 2.51 lakh: details here

Tata Punch comes with only one engine option in India, a 1.2-litre, inline-3 petrol motor that produces 86 PS and 113 Nm of torque. Transmission options include an AMT or a 5-Speed manual. Tata Punch is a 5-star safety rated vehicle by the Global NCAP crash test agency.

A number of features and equipment are available with the Tata micro-SUV, including projector headlights, LED DRLs, LED taillights, 16-inch double-tone alloy wheels, a semi-digital instrument cluster (with a 7-inch MID), a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, a rear view camera, automatic climate control, cooled glove box, puddle lamps, rain-sensing wipers, etc.

Tags:
TataPunch Micro-SUVTata PunchMicro-SUV
