Tata Punch SUV available at Rs 1 lakh discount in CSD, cheaper than hatchbacks

Tata Motors Punch Micro-SUV was introduced in India on October 2021, and the sales have been strong ever since. The price of the micro-SUV is quite competitive in the market ranging from Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), making it a value-for-money product. While many customers are preferring the SUV over hatchbacks, the recent listing of the Punch on CSD (Canteen Store Departments) makes it even more lucrative.

CSD prices are typically more affordable than regular showroom prices, which makes the Punch an even better deal if you have access to the defence stores. If you're curious how much lower the CSD prices are, here is a table. This list includes the ex-showroom prices.

Tata Punch SUV price comparison

Variant Regular ex-showroom price Ex-showroom CSD price

Pure Rs 5,49,000 Rs 4,86,631

Adventure Rs 6,39,000 Rs 5,66,406

Accomplish Rs 7,29,000 Rs 6,46,182

Creative Rs 8,49,000 Rs 7,52,550

Adventure AMT Rs 6,99,000 Rs 6,19,590

Accomplish AMT Rs. 7,89,000 Rs. 6,99,366

Creative AMT Rs. 9,09,000 Rs. 8,05,733

Tata Punch comes with only one engine option in India, a 1.2-litre, inline-3 petrol motor that produces 86 PS and 113 Nm of torque. Transmission options include an AMT or a 5-Speed manual. Tata Punch is a 5-star safety rated vehicle by the Global NCAP crash test agency.

A number of features and equipment are available with the Tata micro-SUV, including projector headlights, LED DRLs, LED taillights, 16-inch double-tone alloy wheels, a semi-digital instrument cluster (with a 7-inch MID), a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, a rear view camera, automatic climate control, cooled glove box, puddle lamps, rain-sensing wipers, etc.

